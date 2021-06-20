Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

