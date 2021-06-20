Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 17,914 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

