Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

