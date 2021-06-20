Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 928.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 236,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,246,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

