Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,412,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

