Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

