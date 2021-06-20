Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.