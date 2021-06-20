Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.