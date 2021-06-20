Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $42.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

