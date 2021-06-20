Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

MRNS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 237,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,684. The firm has a market cap of $677.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.