Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

