Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,030 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

