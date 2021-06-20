Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 21,400 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,112.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $194.24 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

