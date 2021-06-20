Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMBF stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

