Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

SF opened at $60.57 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

