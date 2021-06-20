Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.