Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $257,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.