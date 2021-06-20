Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $281.06 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $281,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.