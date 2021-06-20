Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 220,254 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 220,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $370,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $347.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

