Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $32.62

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $31.28. Matador Resources shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 11,516 shares.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

