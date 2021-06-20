Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

MTLS opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Materialise has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

