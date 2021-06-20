Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

