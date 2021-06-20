Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAXR. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Shares of TSE MAXR opened at C$48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of C$20.35 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.09.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

