Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $1,120,800.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.76. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

