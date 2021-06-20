McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.