Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,154,016.69 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Medpace stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

