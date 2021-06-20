Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.