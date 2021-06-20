Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

