Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,863 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.17 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.