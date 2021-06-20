Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,047 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

