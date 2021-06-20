Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.