Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $457,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,370,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

