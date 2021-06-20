Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $104,233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $67,657,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $54,478,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,726,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $141.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

