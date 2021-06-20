Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,475.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. 19,351,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056,994. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

