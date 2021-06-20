Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells $1,673,360.15 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $260.19 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

