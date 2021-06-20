Metadium (META) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $79.11 million and $378,584.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00082972 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

