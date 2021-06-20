Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

