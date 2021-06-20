Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells $86,500.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $784,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $4,824,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.