Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 523.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,850 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

