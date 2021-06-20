Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 388,251 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.22% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

