Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $26 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.22 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.