Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $201,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

