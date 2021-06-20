Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Hits Market Cap of $31.71 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $31.71 million and $644.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $215.92 or 0.00608368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00176618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00865486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.85 or 1.00095382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 146,864 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

