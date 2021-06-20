Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

