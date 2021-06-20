Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 24,562 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,562 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 1.84. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

