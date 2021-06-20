Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 15,815 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

