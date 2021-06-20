Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $802,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.