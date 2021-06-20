Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $50.20 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

