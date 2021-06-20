Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,085 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

