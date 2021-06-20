Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.